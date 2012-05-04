Veolia makes headway in asset sale plans

PARIS May 4 French utility Veolia Environnement
said it was making progress in its plans to sell assets
as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its
transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK
regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.
In addition, a new potential buyer has recently confirmed
its interest in bidding for transport unit Veolia Transdev,
Veolia said.
Veolia is seeking to shed Veolia Transdev, a transport
venture with French state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC). Veolia
has so far declined to confirm media reports that
Luxembourg-based infrastructure fund Cube, owned by French
investment bank Natixis, is interested in the unit.
The waste, water and energy group said on Friday that its
adjusted operating income fell 12.2 percent to 543.5 million
euros ($714.84 million) on sales up 4.6 percent to 7.8 billion
in the first quarter.