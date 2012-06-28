Veolia sells UK water unit for $1.9 bln to cut debt

PARIS, June 28 French utility Veolia Environnement said on Thursday it had sold its regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.236 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring, cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros.

Veolia, which is seeking to sell assets worth 5 billion euros by 2013, will keep its non-regulated water business as well as a 10 percent stake in the UK regulated water business for at least 5 years.

The buyer is Rift Acquisitions Ltd, a joint venture of a Prudential Plc managed infrastructure investment fund and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure partners, Veolia said.