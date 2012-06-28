Veolia sells UK water unit for $1.9 bln to cut debt

PARIS, June 28 French utility Veolia
Environnement said on Thursday it had sold its
regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.236
billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring,
cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros.
Veolia, which is seeking to sell assets worth 5 billion
euros by 2013, will keep its non-regulated water business as
well as a 10 percent stake in the UK regulated water business
for at least 5 years.
The buyer is Rift Acquisitions Ltd, a joint venture of a
Prudential Plc managed infrastructure investment fund
and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure partners, Veolia said.