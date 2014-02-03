版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 2月 3日 星期一 15:10 BJT

Veolia wins 925 mln euro contract with Novartis

PARIS Feb 3 France's Veolia Environnement said it had won a five-year contract worth 925 million euros with Novartis, which will see it manage water, energy, and waste at 15 of the pharmaceutical company's sites in Europe.

Veolia has been seeking to diversify its customer base to include more large corporate customers, in addition to its typical contracts with local governments and states.

The contract covers sites in Italy, France, Spain, and Ireland.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐