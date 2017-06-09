VEON to add two new directors to make board more independent

| FRANKFURT, June 9
FRANKFURT, June 9 Global telecoms operator VEON
Ltd said on Friday it plans to name two outside
directors, resulting in a board majority independent of its two
main investors and marking the latest move to transform the
company.
In a statement, the Amsterdam-based company said it planned
to put forward Ursula Burns, former chairman and chief executive
of Xerox Corp from 2009 to 2016, and one of the world's
most high profile female corporate leaders.
It also named Guy Laurence, the British telecoms industry
veteran who left last year as CEO of Rogers, the
C$13.7 billion dollar Canadian telecoms and media group. He had
previously held a string of executive roles at Vodafone.
Adding two seats brings the total number on the supervisory
board to 11. LetterOne Investment Holdings, which owns roughly
48 percent of VEON shares and is controlled by Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partners, holds three seats.
Telenor, whose holding was a little under 20
percent in April, holds two seats. The Norwegian mobile
operator, which has been in open conflict with Fridman for
control of VEON, has previously said it plans to sell all its
stake that once stood at 33 percent. (reut.rs/2kYH742)
The other four seats are held by independent directors
including Stan Chudnovsky, a Facebook Messaging
executive, to Julian Michael Horn-Smith, an early Vodafone
executive and architect of its global strategy.
"I'm delighted that VEON has nominated both Ursula Burns and
Guy Laurence to join the supervisory board," Fridman said in a
statement. "Their arrival further demonstrates our commitment to
pursue the transformation of the company, building VEON to be a
major digital company."
VEON, the Russian and emerging markets operator formerly
known as Vimpelcom, has overhauled its mobile network business
in the past year to focus on a free messaging app, from which it
aims to make money via web partnerships.
It has also sought to expand its shareholder base with a
recent listing on the Amsterdam stock exchange in addition to
its existing listing on Nasdaq.
The 11 directors will seek approval for their mandates from
shareholders at the company's annual general meeting slated for
July 24.
($1 = 1.3507 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by David Clarke)