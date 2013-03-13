版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Vera Bradley shares down 8.2 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK, March 13 Vera Bradley Inc : * Shares were down 8.2 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

