UPDATE 1-Vera Bradley Q2 profit zooms, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.34 vs $0.26 last year
* Q2 rev up 30 pct to $103.8 mln
* Q2 same store sales up 10.5 percent
* Sees Q3 2012 revenue $107-$110 mln
* Shares up as much as 8 pct in extended trading
(Follows alerts)
Aug 30 Handbag maker Vera Bradley Inc's
quarterly profit rose about 50 percent helped by a strong demand
for its fall product assortment, sending its shares up as much
as 8 percent in extended trading.
The company, which had an impressive trading debut last
October, forecast third-quarter earnings of 26-28 cents a share,
on revenue of $107-$110 million.
Second-quarter profit was up at $13.6 million, or 34 cents a
share, from $9.2 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.
Net revenue rose 30 percent to $103.8 million, while same
store sales rose 10.5 percent.
Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company were trading
up 6 percent at $32.50 after the bell. They had closed at $30.57
on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)