UPDATE 1-Vera Bradley Q2 profit zooms, shares up

* Q2 EPS $0.34 vs $0.26 last year

* Q2 rev up 30 pct to $103.8 mln

* Q2 same store sales up 10.5 percent

* Sees Q3 2012 revenue $107-$110 mln

* Shares up as much as 8 pct in extended trading (Follows alerts)

Aug 30 Handbag maker Vera Bradley Inc's quarterly profit rose about 50 percent helped by a strong demand for its fall product assortment, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent in extended trading.

The company, which had an impressive trading debut last October, forecast third-quarter earnings of 26-28 cents a share, on revenue of $107-$110 million.

Second-quarter profit was up at $13.6 million, or 34 cents a share, from $9.2 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.

Net revenue rose 30 percent to $103.8 million, while same store sales rose 10.5 percent.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company were trading up 6 percent at $32.50 after the bell. They had closed at $30.57 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)