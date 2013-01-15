UPDATE 1-Vera Bradley raises fourth-quarter outlook

Jan 15 Vera Bradley Inc raised its
fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on strong demand for
its women's accessories brands, sending its shares up 10 percent
in after-market trade.
The company, which is known for its bright paisley and
floral prints, now expects fourth-quarter revenue of between
$149 million and $154 million, up from its previous forecast of
between $147 million and $152 million.
It now expects profit to be between 56 and 58 cents per
share for the quarter ending Jan. 28, up from 55 to 57 cents per
share.
Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 56 cents per
share on revenue of $151.54 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast raise may have been an attempt to soothe
investor concern following the exit of Vera Bradley's chief
financial officer last week, Morningstar Inc analyst Peter
Wahlstrom told Reuters.
"I think it's an incremental positive ... (Investors) get to
breathe a sigh of relief in that there's not a major blow up in
the quarter," Wahlstrom said.
Jeffrey Blade, CFO since May 2010, resigned last Friday to
pursue other opportunities. The company said it was looking for
a permanent replacement.
Vera Bradley shares were trading at $25.40 after the bell.
They closed at $23 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.