Verastem halts study of experimental cancer therapy

Sept 28 Verastem Inc said it would halt studies of its experimental cancer therapy after a review showed the therapy did not show enough efficacy to warrant continuing trials.

The company said on Monday it would stop enrolling more patients for a mid-stage study of the therapy. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

