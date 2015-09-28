Verastem halts study of experimental cancer therapy

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Verastem Inc said it would halt studies of its experimental cancer therapy after a review showed the therapy did not show enough efficacy to warrant continuing trials.
The company said on Monday it would stop enrolling more patients for a mid-stage study of the therapy. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.