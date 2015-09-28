UPDATE 1-Verastem halts study of experimental cancer therapy; shares halve

(Adds details, shares)

Sept 28 Verastem Inc said it would wind down studies testing its lead therapy in development for mesothelioma cancer, sending the company's shares down by half in premarket trading.

The company said on Monday it would halt a mid-stage study of VS-6063 to treat a cancer that affects the internal wall of organs, after a review showed the therapy was not effective enough to continue studies.

Verastem is also testing VS-6063 to treat a form of lung cancer and ovarian cancer. It has two other experimental cancer therapies.

The company said it would focus its resources on other programs in its pipeline. It had $131.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

Verastem's shares fell 50.62 percent to $2.80 in trading before the bell on Monday.

Up to Friday's close, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company's stock had fallen 38 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)