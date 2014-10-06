Verbund to sell French power plants to KKR

VIENNA Oct 6 Austrian utility Verbund said on Monday it had agreed to sell two French power plants to U.S. financial investor KKR in a transaction that is set to close at the end of year pending regulatory approval.

"With this transaction, Verbund strengthens the core business, reinforces its position as a producer of renewable energy in Europe and concludes its involvement in the French electricity market," Verbund said in a statement.

The book value of the Pont-sur-Sambre and Toul combined cycle gas turbine power plants was 150 million euros as of end-June. Verbund said the sale price corresponded to the level of the current carrying amount of the power plants, adding that once the deal was done there would be no negative contributions to results from both plants from the 2015 financial year. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)