Brazil's Verde to have 70 staff after spin-off

SAO PAULO Dec 3 Verde Asset Management, the spun-off hedge fund venture that will have Credit Suisse Group AG among its partners, expects to start operations in January with 70 people.

Luis Stuhlberger, who will command Verde following its spin-off from Credit Suisse, said at an event on Wednesday that it currently has 40 people. Hirings were made chiefly for administrative tasks, he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)