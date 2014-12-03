Brazil's Verde to have 70 staff after spin-off

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Verde Asset Management, the spun-off hedge fund venture that will have Credit Suisse Group AG among its partners, expects to start operations in January with 70 people.
Luis Stuhlberger, who will command Verde following its spin-off from Credit Suisse, said at an event on Wednesday that it currently has 40 people. Hirings were made chiefly for administrative tasks, he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.