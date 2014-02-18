版本:
Brazil to fund Verde potash mine

Feb 18 A Brazilian government program to fund agriculture-related projects has chosen to finance a potash mine to be developed in Brazil by Verde Potash PLC, the company said on Tuesday.

Details of the financing by Brazil's Inova Agro program were not released.
