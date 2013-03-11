版本:
Verifone says CEO to step down

March 11 Credit card swipe machine maker VeriFone Systems Inc said Chief Executive Douglas Bergeron will step down from his position, effective March 12.

The company named Chairman Richard McGinn interim CEO.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent after the bell.

