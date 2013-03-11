版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-VeriFone shares up 6.2 percent in extended trading

NEW YORK, March 11 VeriFone Systems Inc : * Shares up 6.2 percent in extended trading

