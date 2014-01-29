Canada gold producer Veris defaults after missed deliveries

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
Jan 29 Canadian gold producer Veris Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has received a notice of default from Deutsche Bank AG after it was unable to make December 2013 gold deliveries as agreed.
A fire at Veris Gold's Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada resulted in a temporary suspension of operations.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd