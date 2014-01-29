版本:
Canada gold producer Veris defaults after missed deliveries

Jan 29 Canadian gold producer Veris Gold Corp said on Wednesday it has received a notice of default from Deutsche Bank AG after it was unable to make December 2013 gold deliveries as agreed.

A fire at Veris Gold's Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada resulted in a temporary suspension of operations.
