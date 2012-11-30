版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日

BRIEF-Verisign drops in premarket after revised .com registry agreement

NEW YORK Nov 30 Verisign Inc : * Drops 13.6 percent to $34 in premarket after revised .com registry agreement with U.S. Department of Commerce

