Carlyle in the lead to buy Verisk Analytics' healthcare unit -sources

| April 7
April 7 Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is in advanced talks to acquire the healthcare
information technology division of U.S. data analytics company
Verisk Analytics Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Carlyle has so far prevailed in an auction for the unit,
called Verisk Health, that had also attracted interest from
other buyout firms, including Veritas Capital Fund Management,
the people said.
The exact price that Carlyle was offering could not be
learned, but the sources said it was significantly lower than
the $1 billion that Verisk was initially hoping to fetch for the
business.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Carlyle declined to comment,
while Verisk and Veritas Capital did not respond to requests for
comment.
Verisk Health provides a suite of data-based tools that are
designed to help mitigate risk and reduce costs in the
healthcare system.
Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, it provides data
analytics to the insurance, natural resources, healthcare,
financial services, government, and risk management sectors.
Carlyle's previous healthcare investments include
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, previously a unit of Johnson &
Johnson, and Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), a
contract research organization.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Liana B. Baker in New York;
Editing by Chris Reese)