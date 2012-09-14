McKeon, founder of private equity firm Veritas, commits suicide

| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Robert B. McKeon, founder and
chairman of private equity firm Veritas Capital Management LLC,
took his life at his Darien, Connecticut home on Sept 10, it
emerged Friday, based on information provided by Veritas and the
state's medical examiner's office.
The death of McKeon, 58, has deeply saddened the firm,
Veritas Capital said in a statement.
"Bob was an extraordinary person, a consummate professional,
and a cherished friend and colleague. We are continuing to
oversee operations at Veritas and at our portfolio companies,
consistent with our regular practice and as Bob would have
wanted," the statement said on Friday.
McKeon has a wife and children, a spokesman for the firm
said, declining to provide further details, citing the family's
wish for privacy.
Connecticut's medical examiner's office said a man of the
same name had died of asphyxia due to neck compression and
declared his death a suicide.
Before founding Veritas Capital in 1992, McKeon was a
founding partner and served as chairman of Wasserstein Perella
Management Partners, where he led deals such as the acquisition
and management of Maybelline Cosmetics. Preceding that, he was a
director at First Boston Corporation.
Born in Bronx, New York, in 1954, he graduated magna cum
laude from Fordham University, with a B.S. in Economics and had
received his MBA from Harvard Business School.
A generous supporter of his alma maters, including his high
school Albertus Magnus, McKeon established a fellowship fund in
2005 for military personnel at Harvard University. He was an
avid art and book collector and painter, Veritas Capital said.
The Veritas Capital spokesman declined to comment on whether
McKeon's death triggers any clauses in its private equity funds
that would affect investors.
News of McKeon's demise was first reported Thursday by the
Wall Street Journal.
New York-based Veritas Capital specializes in investments in
companies that provide products and services to government and
commercial customers worldwide. In June, it completed its $1.25
billion acquisition of the healthcare unit of Thomson Reuters
Corp, the parent company of Reuters News.
Veritas Capital has $2.2 billion in assets under management.