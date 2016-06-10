LPC: Banks look for less leverage, better conditions to sell Veritas loan

NEW YORK, June 10 Banks are hoping that lower leverage and strong loan market conditions lead to a better outcome as they bring back to the market US$3.3bn of term loans tied to private equity firm Carlyle Group's US$7.4bn buyout of software company Veritas.

The company proposed a US$5.6bn loan-and-bond package in the fourth quarter of 2015 but pulled the deal in November after investors shied away during a period of volatility stemming from concerns over low oil prices and the economy.

"The market today can't really be compared to the market late last year or even two months ago," said a leveraged finance lawyer. "It's much easier to get a deal done, but investors are still cautious on some credits."

Banks have already sold about US$825m of unsecured high-yield notes backing the deal but still have to sell US$700m of secured bonds, as reported by IFR, which should offer a glimpse of hope for the loans.

The restructured loan deal comes against a backdrop where some Collateralized Loan Obligation formation has returned and secondary prices reached levels that have not been seen since September with the SMi100 climbing to 98.51 on June 9.

In addition to the better market conditions, the banks have a restructured deal with less debt helping the cause. Carlyle and Symantec lowered the cash component in January by US$1bn, which was used to reduce the financing component and lower leverage.

The enhancements were not enough to change the opinion of ratings agencies on the debt because Veritas was not able to produce drastically better financial numbers, which bankers had previously said they were hoping for that would entice investors to buy the debt.

"Although debt was reduced, trailing revenue and Ebitda are also down from previous years and below previous expectations," stated Moody's in a note on the revised structure.

The ratings agency put leverage at 7x when the deal was announced in November and said it estimates leverage is now under 7x and should drop to 6.5 times by around the end of 2017.

NEW TERMS

The new proposal comprises a US$2.109bn Term Loan B-1, a 497m (US$563.25m) Term Loan B-1 and a US$400m Term Loan B-2.

The Term Loan B-1s are guided at 562.5bp over the benchmarks with a 1% floor, while the Term Loan B-2 is at 762bp over Libor with a 1% floor.

The B-1 loans are rated B1/B, while the B-2 loan is rated Caa1/CCC+. The B-2 loan is a last-out facility, according to S&P, which makes the debt riskier by dropping the priority.

The original loan package comprised a US$2.45bn term loan and a 760m term loan with pricing guidance of 450bp-475bp over the benchmarks with a 1% floor and a discount in the 98-99 range.

In an effort to sell the loans in November, the banks cut the size of the dollar-denominated loan to US$1.5bn while agreeing to hold onto US$700m of the loan. At that time, the spread was increased to 500bp over the benchmarks, while cutting the discount to 95.

The biggest question now is on how much of a discount investors will require, but many market players seem to think the banks will find a price this time.

"You never want to get stuck on a deal twice," said a banker not involved in the deal.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch leads the loan deal along with joint arrangers Morgan Stanley, UBS, Jefferies, Barclays and Citigroup. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)