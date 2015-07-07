Symantec in talks to sell Veritas storage unit to Carlyle -source

July 7 Software security company Symantec Corp
is in talks to sell its Veritas data storage business
to private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The exact status of the talks could not be learned.
Bloomberg News reported earlier that Symantec was nearing a deal
to sell Veritas to Carlyle for between $7 billion and $8
billion, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The Reuters source asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Symantec did not immediately
respond to a request for comment, while Carlyle declined to
comment.
Symantec has been seeking buyers for Veritas for several
months but interest from potential buyers had been limited
because of a tax burden associated with splitting the company.
The company has plans to split in two, separating Veritas from
Symantec, by January 2016.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)