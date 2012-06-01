版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Verizon Communications to buy Hughes Telematics for $612 mln

June 1 Verizon Communications Inc said it would buy Hughes Telematics Inc for $612 million in cash to expand its presence in automotive and fleet telematics.

The offer of $12 per share is at a premium of 176 percent over Hughes' Thursday closing of $4.35 on Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board.

Hughes Telematics offers location-based services for consumers, manufacturers, fleets and dealers through two-way wireless connectivity.

