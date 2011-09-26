REFILE-Verizon takes Samsung's side in spat with Apple

(Corrects spelling of "Samsung's" in headline)

Sept 26 Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, has taken a legal stand against Apple Inc's request to prohibit the sale of some Samsung Electronics models in the United States.

"The requested injunction of certain Samsung products will harm Verizon Wireless and U.S. consumers," Verizon said in a court filing dated Sept. 23.

"It also has the possibility of slowing the deployment of next-generation networks -- such as Verizon Wireless's -- contrary to the stated goals of the U.S. government," it said.

Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Plc .

Apple and Samsung have been locked in an acrimonious global battle over smartphone and tablet patents since April. Last month Apple won a symbolic legal victory when a German court upheld a ban on Samsung's local unit selling its Galaxy 10.1 tablets in Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)