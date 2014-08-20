版本:
2014年 8月 21日

Verizon in talks to launch new app store -industry website

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Aug 20 Verizon Communications Inc is planning to launch a mobile software store that could present a third alternative in a market long-dominated by Apple Inc and Google Inc, according to The Information, an industry website.

Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless operator is leading discussions with other carriers and hardware manufacturers to launch an industry coalition to create the store, the website reported on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Verizon declined to comment.

Currently, Google gives its distribution partners, including carriers and device manufacturers 30 percent of revenue from applications sold in its store, while Apple does not give them any share of revenue.

The store, available on Android devices, would recommend applications to people based on their location and overall profile and would allow software developers to advertise their work, the website reported.

In 2013, customers spent a record $10 billion on Apple's App store. Google does not release revenue figures for its store. (Additional reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles. Editing by Andre Grenon)
