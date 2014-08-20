UPDATE 1-Verizon denies it plans to open new app store

(Adds quote from Verizon spokeswoman, details)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Aug 20 Verizon Communications Inc
denied a report on Wednesday it was in talks with
carriers and hardware manufacturers to open a new mobile
software store.
"We have no plans to do that," Verizon spokeswoman Debra
Lewis said. "Been there. Done that," she added, referring to
Verizon's Apps, a mobile software store the company shut down
last year.
Lewis spoke after The Information, an industry website,
reported that Verizon was leading discussions to launch an
industry coalition to create a mobile app store.
Currently, Google Inc gives its distribution
partners, including carriers and device manufacturers, 30
percent of revenue from applications sold in its stores. Apple
Inc operates differently, offering no share of revenue
from the apps sold in its stores.
In 2013, customers spent a record $10 billion on Apple's App
store. Google does not release revenue figures for its store.
