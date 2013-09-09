Verizon announces multi-tranche dollar bond

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Verizon Communications announced a SEC-registered multi-tranche bond on Monday that will finance its acquisition of Vodafone's 45% stake in Verizon Wireless.

The multi-tranche bond deal will consist of three-year fixed and floating notes, five-year fixed and floating notes and four fixed rate tranches with seven-, 10-,20- and 30-year maturities.

Books close on Tuesday afternoon, with pricing expected on Wednesday.

Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are active bookrunners, while Citi, Credit Suisse, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBC, RBS and Wells Fargo are passive bookrunners.