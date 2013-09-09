Verizon announces multi-tranche dollar bond

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
NEW YORK, Sept 9 (IFR) - Verizon Communications announced a SEC-registered multi-tranche bond on Monday that will finance its acquisition of Vodafone's 45% stake in Verizon Wireless.
The multi-tranche bond deal will consist of three-year fixed and floating notes, five-year fixed and floating notes and four fixed rate tranches with seven-, 10-,20- and 30-year maturities.
Books close on Tuesday afternoon, with pricing expected on Wednesday.
Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are active bookrunners, while Citi, Credit Suisse, Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBC, RBS and Wells Fargo are passive bookrunners.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.