Verizon final order books total USD101bn

* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications's USD49bn eight-part deal attracted a total order book of a whopping USD101bn. The largest chunk of orders came in for the 30-year bonds at USD27bn followed by USD21.5bn for the 10-year and USD12bn for the five-year fixed rate notes.
The breakdown of the order book on the other tranches was USD9.25bn for the three-year fixed rate tranche, USD6bn for the three-year floating rate issue, USD5bn for the five year floater, USD9bn for the seven-year and USD11.25bn for the 20-year.
The deal which priced today was broken into USD4.25bn of 2.5% three-year fixed rate notes priced at 165bp over Treasuries; USD2.25bn of three-year floating rate securities at 153bp over 3 month Libor; USD4.75bn of 3.65% five-year fixed at 190bp over; USD1.75bn of five year floating rate notes at 175bp over 3 month Libor, USD4bn of 4.5% seven-year securities at plus 215bp; USD11bn of 5.15% 10-year securities at plus 225bp, USD6bn of 6.4% 20-year notes at plus 250bp and USD15bn of 6.55% 30-year fixed rates bonds at plus 265bp - by far the biggest single tranche issued by a corporate borrower on record.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018