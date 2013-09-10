Verizon nears record $45-$49 billion bond deal -sources

BRIEF-KOTUG and SEABULK win Bahamas contract
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
NEW YORK, Sept 10 (IFR) - Verizon Communications is expected set the size of its multi-tranche bond deal at between $45 billion to $49 billion, market sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, making it the biggest corporate bond issue on record by some distance.
The sources said the issuer was likely to raise between $13 billion to $15 billion in fixed and floating rates bonds with three- and five-year maturities, $15 billion from 7-year and 10-year bonds and between $18 billion to $20 billion in 20- and 30- year bonds.
The final sizes will be fixed on Wednesday morning via active bookrunners Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
The bonds, which attracted an order book well in excess of $90 billion, will finance the company's $130 billion buyout of its wireless operations Verizon Wireless.
The previous record for an investment-grade bond, was $17 billion sold by Apple in April 2013, at the peak of the market.
* KOTUG International BV - co and Seabulk Towing, Inc have been awarded a contract with Borco Towing Company Limited, a unit of Buckeye Partners, L.P.
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017