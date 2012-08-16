UPDATE 3-Verizon Wireless clears hurdles in cable spectrum deal

* DoJ to approve spectrum sale, sets conditions for
commercial deals
* FCC chairman urges spectrum deal approval
* Analyst sees more spectrum deals following
* Consumer groups still concerned about competition
environment
By Sinead Carew and Jasmin Melvin
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Aug 16 U.S. regulators
cleared the way for Verizon Wireless to proceed with its $3.9
billion purchase of airwaves from big cable providers but placed
constraints on the companies' marketing agreements.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it would
approve the spectrum sale, and the head of the Federal
Communications Commission said the commission should also give
the deal the go-ahead.
The spectrum purchase will give Verizon Wireless additional
capacity to help it cope with rising demand for video on mobile
devices and data services such as Web surfing.
Analysts said the approvals were a victory for Verizon
Wireless and the cable companies. Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer
Fritzsche said that the positive regulatory review of the deal
with "minor conditions" would be good for the industry and
prompt more spectrum deals.
"We expect the approval of this deal to stimulate more
spectrum moves (purchases, sales and/or swaps) with other
industry players," Fritzsche said.
Reuters had reported on Aug. 2 that regulators were expected
to approve the deal with conditions.
Verizon's proposed deal with the cable providers, including
Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc, drew
opposition from some rivals and public interest groups, which
complained that it would hurt competition.
Verizon Wireless anticipated some regulatory concerns by
agreeing in the last few months to sell some spectrum. Among the
sales was one it forged with Deutsche Telekom AG unit
T-Mobile USA, which was originally the most outspoken
opponent of Verizon's deal with the cable companies.
The Justice Department said on Thursday that it wanted
changes to Verizon Wireless's commercial agreements with the
cable companies under which they planned to market each other's
services and form a technology joint venture.
For example, the Justice Department said in a settlement
proposal it filed that Verizon Wireless should not be allowed to
market cable company products in areas where its parent, Verizon
Communications Inc, sells FiOS television and Internet
services that compete with those of cable providers.
The department also said that it would limit the duration of
the proposed technology venture so that it would not "dampen the
companies' incentives to compete against one another."
It also said that the companies should tweak their service
resale agreement so that cable companies would be allowed to
sell services from Verizon Wireless rivals after five years.
But even with those changes, Barclays analyst James
Ratcliffe said that the deal would be positive for all involved
as Verizon Wireless needs new spectrum and the cable companies
are getting a good price for their assets.
Shortly after the Justice Department announced its
conditions on Thursday, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski urged
the commission to approve the deal since Verizon Wireless has
made certain promises, including one to sell certain spectrum
assets.
Genachowski also said that the company committed to
accelerate the build-out out of its network to use the new
spectrum and to "enhance its roaming obligations."
A majority of the FCC's commissioners must still vote in
favor of the transaction before it can proceed. The conditions
the Justice Department placed on the commercial agreements are
also subject to a 60-day comment period and require court
approval.
Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen said he was
pleased with the settlement the companies had negotiated with
the Justice Department and that he was hopeful the FCC would
issue a final order on the deal shortly.
Verizon General Counsel William Petersen said in a statement
that the company believed the "consumer benefits of the
transaction will be promptly realized."
Consumer groups were critical, however. While regulators had
mitigated some "consumer harms this deal would have caused,"
said Free Press policy adviser Joel Kelsey, they had not done
enough to prevent Verizon Wireless and its cable partners from
becoming too dominant.
"Whatever has been done to address the worst parts of this
agreement, it's clear now that Congress and the FCC still need
to confront the monopoly environment most consumers now face
when choosing broadband service," he said.
In a move that analysts described as procedural, the Justice
Department said on Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit barring
the companies from going through with their original commercial
agreements. It also filed a proposed settlement that would
resolve its concerns if the plan gains court approval.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications and
Vodafone Group Plc.