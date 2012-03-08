US seeks more on Verizon, cable marketing deals

* Deal critics urged agency to review marketing pacts
* FCC extends filing deadline to March 26
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. communications
regulators requested on Thursday more information about the
marketing agreements proposed in multibillion dollar airwaves
deals between Verizon Wireless and several cable operators.
The Federal Communications Commission decision to seek the
information follows calls from competitors and public interest
groups for a thorough review of any anticompetitive effects.
Some competitors have accused Verizon Wireless of trying to
keep smaller wireless companies from getting the airwaves, while
other opponents have argued the deals would create allies out of
former rivals, to the detriment of consumers.
Verizon Wireless, the largest U.S. carrier, announced plans
on Dec. 2 to pay Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc $3.6 billion in a spectrum and marketing deal.
The joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc and
Vodafone Group Plc reached a similar deal with privately
held cable operator Cox Communications, worth $315 million,
which was announced in mid-December.
The cable operators would be allowed to resell Verizon's
mobile service as part of the deals.
The FCC said in announcing its request for the marketing
information that it would extend the filing deadline to March 26
from March 12 to allow all parties to review and comment on the
new material.
"The Commission staff has concluded that portions of the
commercial agreements are inseparable from the proposed license
transfer and related wireless competition issues," an FCC
spokesman said.
Verizon Wireless has said it needs more spectrum to support
increased consumer demand for videos and other services that
soak up bandwidth.
"We believe getting previously unused spectrum into the
hands of consumers is strongly in the public interest," Verizon
spokesman Ed McFadden said in a statement.
The wireless carrier said it would respond completely and
rapidly to questions from regulators, and still anticipated a
positive conclusion.
A Comcast spokeswoman said the company would continue to
cooperate with the FCC's review, and believed that "the
commercial agreements provide substantial consumer benefits
without any reduction in competition."
Opponents of the spectrum buy and joint venture had said
the transactions could not be properly reviewed without access
to portions of the marketing agreements.
Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile criticized the
deals as a defensive move to prevent smaller competitors from
getting the airwaves in a letter sent to the FCC last month.
The FCC is reviewing whether the two deals are in the
public's interest, while the U.S. Justice Department is probing
the deal for any antitrust concerns.
Lawmakers are also scrutinizing the deals, although they
have no official role in the review.