UPDATE 4-Verizon to buy cable spectrum, pressuring rivals

By Sinead Carew and Yinka Adegoke
Dec 2 Verizon Wireless will pay top U.S. cable
providers $3.6 billion for wireless airwaves and let them
resell its mobile service, heating up competition with the
wireless company's chief rivals.
The agreement, with a consortium that includes Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc , puts new pressure
on Verizon rivals Sprint Nextel and and AT&T , which
is tied up fighting regulatory opposition to its proposed
T-Mobile USA acquisition.
Both Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the No. 1 and No. 2 U.S.
mobile providers, have made no secret of the fact that they
need more spectrum to support increased consumer demand for
videos and other data-heavy services.
As a result Verizon's purchase could add urgency for AT&T
and T-Mobile USA to close their deal, according to Bernstein
analyst Craig Moffett, who called the Verizon Wireless deal a
"masterstroke."
"If approved, the spectrum sale represents a dramatic
reordering of the wireless landscape," said Moffett who had
previously speculated that T-Mobile USA could team up with
cable providers if the AT&T deal failed.
Another analyst saw the development of a reseller deal with
Verizon Wireless as a strategic about-face by the cable
operators, which compete with Verizon and AT&T in home
telephone, Internet and television services.
"The biggest surprise is that it aligns the cable companies
with Verizon, one of their fiercest competitors," said Mizuho
analyst Michael Nelson. "The primary reason the cable companies
formed this consortium and acquired this spectrum was to
compete better with Verizon and AT&T."
The cable industry has tried unsuccessfully in the last
decade to sell wireless services to customers including
faltering partnerships with Sprint and more recently with
Clearwire Corp . Some insiders see this deal as an
admission of failure by cable industry even as it dominates
growth in Internet services and wireline phones, previously
controlled by traditional telephone companies.
Some investors had worried the operators would spend
billions of dollars building their own wireless networks.
"(This) gets us into the market very efficiently," said
Neil Smit, president of Comcast Cable.
However, the resale deal could be seen as an about-face. As
recently as October, Time Warner Cable Chief Executive Glenn
Britt said the company hadn't found "anything wonderful" about
the idea of reselling other operators' capacity.
Some analysts had expected the cable operators to keep the
assets longer in the hope of getting a better price,
particularly if the AT&T deal with T-Mobile USA failed.
Comcast said, however, that the deal represented a 64
percent premium over the $2.2 billion price the consortium paid
in 2006 for the spectrum being sold to Verizon Wireless.
The cable operators already resell wireless services using
the network of Clearwire Corp , their venture with No.
3 U.S. mobile service Sprint Nextel . Comcast, which has a
9 percent stake in Clearwire, said it would move 30,000
customers off the Clearwire network over the next six months.
Comcast Cable's Smit declined to comment on what the
company will do with its 9 percent interest in Clearwire, but
one analyst said it would likely shed the stake.
"This deal means the cable industry will almost certainly
have to exit the Clearwire venture, and raises troubling
questions about whether Sprint will have to take on additional
equity in the venture," said Moffett.
On Thursday, the money-losing Sprint said it had committed
to a $347 million equity investment in Clearwire. Sprint had to
shore up its balance sheet with a recent $4 billion debt
offering and needs to raise up to $3 billion more.
RESALE DEAL
Analysts said they expect the deal to be approved by U.S.
government regulators, after a review.
While some analysts had hoped the cable operators would
stick with Clearwire, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Chaplin
said the deal may push up the value of Clearwire's spectrum,
particularly if the AT&T's deal with T-Mobile USA founders.
"This limits the supply of spectrum available to all those
carriers that have been more vocal about needing spectrum,
which should drive up the value for other sources of spectrum,"
Chaplin said.
The cable companies and Verizon Wireless also said they
have formed a joint venture aimed at integrating services,
including potentially creating new mobile video applications.
The venture will be 50 percent owned by the cable companies
and 50 percent by Verizon Wireless.
Comcast, owner of 63.6 percent of the venture that is
selling the spectrum, SpectrumCo LLC, will receive about $2.3
billion from the sale. Time Warner Cable, a 31.2 percent owner
of the venture, will get about $1.1 billion.
Privately held Bright House Networks, a 5.3 percent owner,
will receive $189 million.
Verizon Wireless is owned by Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc . T-Mobile USA is owned by
Germany's Deutsche Telekom .
Verizon shares were up 13 cents at $37.90 on the New York
Stock Exchange, while Time Warner Cable shares were up $2.39 or
3.9 percent at $63.30, also on the NYSE. Comcast shares rose 89
cents or almost 4 percent to $23.46 on the Nasdaq.