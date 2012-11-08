Verizon sees 2013 capital spending unchanged from 2012

NEW YORK Nov 8 Verizon Communications
plans to keep its 2013 capital budget around the same level as
2012, Chief Executive Fran Shammo said on Thursday.
Capital spending this year will be below the $16.2 billion
budget for 2011, Shammo said in a webcast of an investor
conference.
On Wednesday, arch-rival AT&T Inc said it would raise
capital spending by about 16 percent next year, and it outlined
plans to spend $22 billion each year for the next three years.
Shammo also said fourth-quarter customer additions for FiOS,
Verizon's television and home Internet services, would be hurt
by Hurricane Sandy, which hit the U.S. Northeast operating
region Oct. 29, causing flooding and outages in power and
telecom service.
He said FiOS customer additions for the quarter will be
lower than Verizon's previous estimate of 150,000 to 170,000, as
a result of the storm.