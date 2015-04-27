UPDATE 1-Verizon says CBS Sports Network will be available on 'Custom TV'

(Adds context)
NEW YORK, April 27 Verizon Communications
said on Monday that content from CBS Corp's Sports
Network will be available on its new pay TV offering starting
May 1.
CBS Sports Network has joined Verizon FiOS's new Custom TV
lineup under its sports package, a Verizon spokesman told
Reuters.
This announcement comes as another sports content provider
ESPN, a division of Walt Disney Co, filed a suit against
Verizon seeking damages for violating its agreement.
Since Verizon unveiled its cheaper, slimmer pay-TV plan on
Sunday, Disney, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and 21st
Century Fox have pushed back and said Verizon's FiOS TV
was violating existing agreements.
Verizon's new pay-TV plan lets customers sign up for a
slimmed-down, cheaper bundle of 36 fixed channels through its
FiOS TV and then add on genre-specific packages such as kids,
sports or news. It hopes the flexibility will lure them away
from cable rivals and upstart online TV companies.
Last week, Verizon said that Fox and ESPN did not run ads
promoting its FiOS Custom TV service on its channels in the New
York market.
Verizon executives have maintained that their product does
not invalidate agreements with content partners.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak Editing by W Simon)