2013年 1月 8日

Verizon sees $9 bln to $10 bln in one-time items for Q4

BOSTON Jan 7 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said that he expects his company to take $9 billion to $10 billion in one-time items when it reports fourth-quarter results.

He said Superstorm Sandy had about a $1 billion impact on Verizon's business, about a third of which was covered by insurance. He said the company will take charges of about $1.5 billion related to refinancing debt and about $7 billion related to pension liabilities.

He made the comments Monday at a Citi investment conference.
