UPDATE 2-Verizon CFO Shammo to retire at the end of 2016

By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Verizon Communications Inc
said on Thursday that its chief financial officer,
Francis Shammo, plans to retire at the end of the year and will
step down from his role on Nov. 1.
Verizon said its board of directors appointed Matthew D.
Ellis, who is currently senior vice president and CFO-operations
finance, to succeed Shammo.
Shammo, 55, will be leaving after 27 years with the company.
He joined Verizon's predecessor company, Bell Atlantic, in 1989
and became Verizon CFO in 2010.
During his tenure, Verizon agreed to pay $130 billion to buy
Vodafone Group's stake in Verizon Wireless. It also acquired AOL
Inc, the owner of the Huffington Post and TechCrunch, last year
and agreed to buy web pioneer Yahoo Inc for $4.8
billion in July.
Ellis, 45, joined Verizon in 2013 after 15 years at Tyson
Foods Inc in various roles.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Phil Berlowitz)