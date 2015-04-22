UPDATE 1-ESPN says Verizon made unilateral decision on custom TV offerings

(Adds Verizon comments)
By Lisa Richwine and Malathi Nayak
April 22 Verizon Communications Inc acted
on its own when the company decided how to offer ESPN and other
Walt Disney Co channels in smaller custom TV packages, a
spokeswoman for ESPN said on Wednesday.
Disney, Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and 21st
Century Fox have said Verizon's slimmer TV bundles
violate existing agreements. The new offerings let customers
sign up for a slimmed-down, cheaper bundle of 36 fixed channels
through Verizon's FiOS TV and add on genre-specific packages
such as kids, sports or news.
"The issue here is that Verizon made unilateral decisions on
how to offer ABC Family, Disney Channels, ESPN and ESPN2 that
are in violation of our existing agreements," the spokeswoman
said.
Disney has teamed with other distributors on new TV
packages. It made a landmark deal last year to include its
programming on Dish Network Corp's Sling TV, a smaller
channel bundle delivered over the Internet.
"The Walt Disney Company is at the forefront of working with
distributors to create new and innovative consumer offerings,"
the ESPN spokeswoman said.
Verizon has said it believes the company is within its legal
rights to offer the new custom packages and will keep selling
them.
"Nobody likes change and everybody resists change," Verizon
Chief Financial Officer Frank Shammo said in an interview on
Tuesday. "It's changing the model that's been existing for
twenty-some years. But this is all about the consumer."
On Sunday, Verizon unveiled its new pay TV plan that allows
consumers to choose every month bundles of channels they want to
see, hoping the flexibility will lure customers away from cable
rivals and upstart online TV companies.
The new service does not offer "a la carte" programming, or
allow customers to build their own pay TV service, channel by
channel. But is a step closer to that type of service.
U.S. television networks have resisted 'a la carte' in favor
of packaging less popular channels with the ones that are most
watched.
