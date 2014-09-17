版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三

Verizon's CFO says company open to divesting cell tower assets

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Verizon Communications Inc is open to divesting its network's assets including its cell towers, the company's chief financial officer told investors at a conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Fran Shammo said the company was inspired by rival AT&T's $4.85 billion sale of some of its towers to tower operator Crown Castle last year, which preserved AT&T's right to lease and operate the towers for about 28 years.

"The AT&T deal was a good deal for them. It opened our eyes and we said 'OK, maybe there is a way to get through this and protect our interest and get a deal that is palatable to us'," Shammo said, adding that Verizon wants to protect its ability to expand its network when necessary. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
