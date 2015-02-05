版本:
Frontier to buy Verizon wireline assets for $10.54 bln

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Frontier Communications Corp will buy Verizon Communications Inc's wireline operations in three U.S. states for $10.54 billion in cash, the regional telephone operator said on Thursday.

The properties in California, Florida and Texas will include 3.7 million voice connections, 1.2 million FiOS video connections and 2.2 million broadband connections, Frontier said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year and is subject to regulatory approval, the company said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
