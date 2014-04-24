版本:
Verizon reports higher revenue after Vodafone deal

NEW YORK, April 23 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent after its acquisition of Vodafone's 45 percent share in their prior joint venture for $130 billion gave the company access to greater amounts of cash flow.

The No. 1 U.S. mobile provider earned $5.98 billion, or $1.15 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $4.86 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $30.8 billion.

(Reporting By Marina Lopes)
