Verizon reports higher revenue after Vodafone deal

* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
NEW YORK, April 23 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday its quarterly revenue rose 4.8 percent after its acquisition of Vodafone's 45 percent share in their prior joint venture for $130 billion gave the company access to greater amounts of cash flow.
The No. 1 U.S. mobile provider earned $5.98 billion, or $1.15 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $4.86 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $30.8 billion.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.