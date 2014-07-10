版本:
Verizon added over 1.4 million postpaid customers in Q2- CEO

WASHINGTON, July 10 Verizon Communications Inc added over 1.4 million net postpaid subscribers in the second quarter of 2014, the company's chief executive said in an interview on CNBC on Thursday, two weeks before its second quarter earnings release.

Lowell McAdam, Verizon's chief executive also said the company saw record tablet growth and very strong smartphone growth. (Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Chris Reese)
