UPDATE 1-Verizon CEO says open to potential deals to sell towers

Sept 11 Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said on Thursday that the telecoms company would be open to selling some of its towers if the price was right.

"Those deals are coming to us a little more now, and if an opportunity presented itself to increase shareholder value" Verizon would be interested in pursuing it, McAdam said at a Goldman Sachs media conference.

The company had received preliminary offers at inadequate valuations two years ago, McAdam said.

Verizon said net postpaid subscriber additions in its wireless business grew more than 40 percent in the current quarter ending September due to strong adoption of 4G smartphones and tablets.

The company reported 927,000 net additions in the same period a year earlier.

Verizon said its FiOS service is driving consumer revenue growth even as enterprise and wholesale growth remained under pressure.

The company said in July its wireline revenue rose for the first time in seven years due to increased adoption of its FiOS internet and television services, as well as the migration of customers from older copper lines to better performing fiber.

Verizon's shares were down marginally at $48.72 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.