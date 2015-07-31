Verizon sees little progress in talks with wireline workers

July 31 Verizon Communications Inc said on Friday there was little progress in negotiations with its wireline unit workers on the U.S. East Coast, ahead of the expiry of the current contracts on Aug. 1.

The wireline employees with two trade unions last week voted to go on strike, if needed.

Verizon said on Friday it is ready in the event of a work stoppage.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)