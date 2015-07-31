Verizon sees little progress in talks with wireline workers

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
July 31 Verizon Communications Inc said on Friday there was little progress in negotiations with its wireline unit workers on the U.S. East Coast, ahead of the expiry of the current contracts on Aug. 1.
The wireline employees with two trade unions last week voted to go on strike, if needed.
Verizon said on Friday it is ready in the event of a work stoppage.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.