RPT-Verizon's workers say no strike for now, union talks continue

By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Aug 2 Verizon Communications Inc
and the unions representing its wireline unit employees
on the U.S. East Coast said work will go on and talks continue
after their current contract expired.
Since June, the unions have been in talks with Verizon over
the company's plans to cut costs by controlling healthcare and
pension-related benefits over a three-year period.
Last week, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers that represent
over 37,000 wireline employees said they had voted to go on
strike, if needed, after their contract expired on Aug. 1 at
midnight. During the last round of contract negotiations in
2011, talks ended in a strike.
The unions want extra benefits in addition to job security
provisions. The CWA said on Saturday that Verizon has not budged
from its original proposal which they have said would increase
workers' healthcare costs by thousands of dollars, eliminate job
security and remove any restrictions on the company's right to
contract out or offshore union jobs.
"Despite our best efforts, Verizon refuses to engage in
serious bargaining towards a fair contract," Dennis Trainor,
Vice President for CWA District One, which represents Verizon
workers in New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, said. "We're
not going to take it, and we're going to keep the fight going
while we're on the job."
Verizon presented the unions with a revised proposal on
Saturday night that is on the table, the company said in a
statement.
"We are disappointed that after six weeks of good faith
bargaining and a very strong effort by the company, we have been
unable to reach new agreements with the unions," Marc Reed,
Verizon's chief administrative officer, said in the statement.
Verizon's wireline business includes FiOS Internet,
telephone and TV services.
The company said on Friday there had been little progress in
the talks, and that it is ready in the event of a work stoppage.
