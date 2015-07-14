Verizon to offer Vice Media content on its upcoming video service

| NEW YORK, July 14
NEW YORK, July 14 Verizon Communications
said on Tuesday it will add content from Vice Media, known for
its current affairs coverage for young people, to the lineup of
the online video service the biggest U.S. wireless provider will
launch later this year.
Through a multi-year deal, Vice Media will provide
exclusive content for Verizon's video service as well as
original Vice-branded content across categories such as culture,
food, technology and travel, the companies said in a statement.
Content from New York-based Vice Media, which counts Rupert
Murdoch's 21st Century Fox as one of its investors, will include
"Autobiographies," a series of interviews of well-known
personalities. Financial details were not disclosed.
Verizon has said its upcoming digital video service will
offer content from the National Football League and DreamWorks
Animation's AwesomenessTV unit. In June, Verizon acquired AOL
Inc., making a $4.4 billion bet that a push into mobile video
and targeted advertising can help it find new growth avenues.
Most Americans own a mobile phone and Verizon is looking at
digital video delivery to increase data consumption on mobile
devices and increase revenue. The digital video service, which
it expects to release in mid-2015, is aimed at families and
younger viewers who increasingly consume content on mobile
devices.
Vice Media, whose edgy reportage has become popular with
young people, won an Emmy award last year for outstanding
informational series or special for its HBO series VICE. It also
secured a $500 million investment from Silicon Valley's
Technology Crossover Ventures and A&E Networks.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)