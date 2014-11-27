Boston-area Verizon FiOS subscribers lose access to local Fox channel

Nov 27 Subscribers to Verizon Communications Inc's FiOS cable TV over fiber network service in Boston lost access to Fox's local affiliate station on Thursday due to a fee dispute with Cox Media Group, which owns the station, according to a Verizon email to customers.

Verizon said that Cox removed WFXT TV, the local affiliate of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox TV network, and the WFXT Movies station from its FiOS TV network because it refused to accept an agreement "that contained rates that are not in our customers' best interests."

This meant local viewers would not be able to see Thursday's NFL game between the Cowboys and Eagles.

Verizon said it is working with Cox to renew their agreement and restore the affected channels.

The company was playing a 30-second video loop on Fox channels in which a woman said: "We are working hard to get this channel back at a reasonable price. Cox-owned WXFT wants millions more in fees, which will ultimately mean higher costs for our customers. Don't you think you are paying enough for TV?"

Verizon, Fox and Cox Media Group were not immediately available for comment.

Recently, CBS Corp and satellite operator Dish Network Corp avoided a blackout of CBS TV shows and its heavily watched Thanksgiving Day NFL game as the two sides agreed to extend the deadline into next week in order to hash out the details of a new contract. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)