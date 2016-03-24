Verizon says security breach leads to customer data leak

March 24 Verizon Communications Inc said
an attacker had exploited a security vulnerability on its
enterprise client portal to steal contact information of a
number of customers.
The company said the attacker however did not gain access to
Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) or other data.
CPNI is the information that telephone companies collect
including the time, date, duration and destination number of
each call and the type of network a consumer subscribes to.
Krebs On Security, which first broke the news of the breach,
said a member of a underground cybercrime forum had posted a new
thread advertising the sale of a database containing the contact
information on some 1.5 million customers of Verizon Enterprise.
The seller priced the entire package at $100,000, but
offered to sell it off in parts of 100,000 records for $10,000
apiece, Krebs added. (bit.ly/1S9C6Kc)
The vulnerability, which was investigated and fixed, did not
leak any data on consumer customers, Verizon said in a statement
on Thursday.
The company is currently notifying customers impacted by the
breach.
