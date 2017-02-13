UPDATE 1-Verizon's move to unlimited data ups ante in wireless war

(Adds T-Mobile announcement, updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Feb 13 Verizon Communications Inc's
announcement that it will once again offer an unlimited
pricing plan marks a shift in its thinking as a price war among
the four biggest U.S. wireless carriers accelerates.
The biggest wireless carrier in the United States said on
Sunday that it will offer an unlimited data plan for the first
time in more than five years.
The plan, priced at $80 a month for unlimited data, talk and
text on a single line, is cheaper than AT&T Inc's
unlimited plan for DirecTV and U-Verse subscribers but costs
more than plans offered by smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc
and Sprint Corp. On Monday, Verizon also said it
was offering free smartphones for customers who switched over.
Shares of all four carriers were down in Monday afternoon
trading as investors worried about margin erosion, with T-Mobile
leading the decline. The company's stock fell 2.3 percent to
$60.93.
Meanwhile the price war continued. T-Mobile said that
starting on Friday, the company's unlimited plan would include
high-definition video streaming, a feature included in the
Verizon plan. It also announced a new promotion of two lines for
$100.
Verizon stopped offering unlimited plans in 2011 largely due
to concerns about network capacity and a desire to charge more
to customers who were heavier users of data, said Dave Heger,
senior equity analyst at Edward Jones.
On an earnings conference call with investors in late
January, Chief Financial Officer Matt Ellis said an unlimited
plan was "not something we feel the need to do."
"Verizon resisted going back to unlimited if they could,"
Heger said. "It became obvious that the market wasn't going to
necessarily allow that."
The move could hurt the industry's profit margins, putting
more pressure on major players to cut costs, analysts said.
"As the carrier was the last holdout, the announcement
solidifies the industry's move back to unlimited plans which
ultimately constricts growth and elevates the pressure to drive
down network costs," Amir Rozwadowski, an analyst at Barclays,
said in a note.
But Jennifer Fritzsche, an analyst at Wells Fargo, argued
that the move was a "fightback" moment for the company.
Verizon said in January that it added fewer subscribers than
anticipated in the fourth quarter. Defections among wireless
customers who pay bills on a monthly basis increased to 1.10
percent of total wireless subscribers, compared with the average
analyst estimate of 1.05 percent, according to FactSet.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Alan Crosby and Lisa
Shumaker)