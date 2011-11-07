UPDATE 1-Verizon doubles data allowance in promotion

* Doubles downloads allowed for same price

* Verizon Wireless also introduces $20 300 MB plan

* Ends $5 plan for 250 text messages

* Ups $10 messaging plan to 1,000 from 500 messages

NEW YORK, Nov 7 Verizon Wireless is aiming to sell more of its fastest wireless phones with a holiday promotion that allows twice as many data downloads for the same price, potentially putting pressure on AT&T Inc (T.N) to follow suit.

For example, instead of limiting usage to 2 gigabytes a month for customers on its $30 plan, the company will offer customers who buy phones with its highest-speed data connections 4 gigabytes of downloads per month.

In comparison its biggest rival AT&T charges $25 for 2 gigabytes of data and $15 for 200 gigabytes of data. AT&T declined to say whether or not it would change its own pricing in response to Verizon's move.

In an effort to compete with AT&T's cheaper plan, Verizon is also introducing a $20 per month plan for 300 megabytes of data for customers of all its phones, similar to a promotion it held in the holidays last year for a $15 plan for 150 megabytes.

Their smaller rival Sprint Nextel (S.N) still offers unlimited data downloads for a set monthly.

Verizon Wireless is also hoping to make more money from text and picture messages by eliminating a $5 plan that allows customers to exchange 250 messages a month. Instead it is raising the text limit to 1,000 from 500 for its $10 plan.

Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). is the biggest U.S. mobile service. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Bernard Orr)