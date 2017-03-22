版本:
Verizon says it has suspended some digital advertising

March 22 Verizon has suspended digital advertising outside of spots that show up in searches, citing brand safety concerns, the number one U.S. wireless carrier said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Sandra Maler)
