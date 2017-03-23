UPDATE 3-Verizon, AT&T suspend ads from Google over offensive videos

(Adds commentary from analysts)
By Anjali Athavaley, Jessica Toonkel and Julia Love
March 22 U.S. wireless carriers Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said on Wednesday
they have suspended digital advertising on Google's YouTube and
other advertising platforms not related to search over concerns
that their ads may have run next to extremist videos.
Verizon and AT&T joined a list of well-known British brands
such as retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc deserting
Alphabet Inc's Google. Google is under fire in Europe
from politicians and brands angered by ads appearing alongside
videos on its YouTube platform carrying homophobic or
anti-Semitic messages.
Google on Tuesday vowed an overhaul of its practices. The
company must act swiftly to ensure that more advertisers do not
pile on, analysts say.
As advertisers revolt, the search giant faces both a
short-term loss of revenue and a long-term danger that companies
will lose faith in the automated placement of ads upon which
Google has built its empire, said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw
Research.
"The bigger risk is this seems to be a backlash against
programmatic advertising in general," Dawson said. "There's this
worry that you no longer have control over where ads appear."
AT&T is removing ads from the non-search inventory on Google
because its "ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content
promoting terrorism and hate," the company wrote in an email.
Verizon said it had suspended all digital advertising not
related to search after saying earlier on Wednesday that it had
only suspended advertising on Google's non-search platforms. It
took the action after its ads were appearing on "non-sanctioned
websites," a spokeswoman wrote in an email.
"We are working with all of our digital advertising partners
to understand the weak links so we can prevent this from
happening in the future," the spokeswoman said.
Google declined to comment on individual customers but said
it has begun a review of its advertising policies. The news that
AT&T and Verizon were suspending Google ads was first reported
by Britain's Times newspaper.
Other big brands, such as Mondelez International Inc
, were keeping an eye on the situation. While Mondelez
has not seen evidence that its ads have appeared alongside
inappropriate content, it is in “constant discussion with both
Google and YouTube and will be monitoring the issue closely,” a
spokeswoman said.
YouTube has been a key driver of growth for Google as its
traditional business of search advertising matures. Google’s net
ad revenue worldwide from YouTube was $5.58 billion last year,
according to New York-based research firm eMarketer. It is
expected to hit $7 billion in 2017, according to a forecast by
eMarketer made before the recent controversy.
One question many people are asking is whether advertisers
will reallocate the marketing dollars they have devoted to
YouTube to other platforms, said Brian Wieser, an analyst at
Pivotal Research. Wieser, however, thinks that if the boycott is
widespread enough, no one else will benefit.
“If you know all of your competitors are reducing their
spending too, then you don’t need to spend more,” he said.
Google must walk a fine line between giving advertisers more
control and alienating the massive community of content creators
who have made the site a top destination for coveted young
viewers. One likely path forward for Google is to tighten
controls on which videos are eligible for advertising, perhaps
by the channel's track record or number of viewers, said Dawson.
But any such restrictions risk hurting artists with small
followings.
"Google is caught between a rock and a hard place here
between its creators and its advertisers," Dawson said.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley and Jessica Toonkel in New York
and Julia Love in San Francisco.; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Lisa Shumaker)