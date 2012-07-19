Verizon results rise, subscriber adds top estimates

July 19 Verizon Communications Inc posted
an increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday and new subscriber
additions better than Wall Street expectations.
Its Verizon Wireless venture with Vodafone Group Plc
added 888,000 net new subscribers in the quarter compared with
the average expectation for about 666,000 from seven analysts.
Verizon's second-quarter profit rose to $1.83 billion or 64
cents per share from $1.61 billion, or 57 cents per share in the
same quarter the year before. Revenue rose to $28.55 billion
from $27.54 billion and compared with analyst estimates of
$28.558 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.